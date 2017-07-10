Trump Jr. tweets ‘Top Gun’ video of dad shooting CNN jet

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. has shared a new doctored video of his father attacking CNN.

Trump Jr. tweeted a video of a doctored clip of the 1986 military thriller “Top Gun” Saturday. In it, President Donald Trump’s face is superimposed over Tom Cruise’s character as he shoots down a Russian jet with a CNN logo on it. Trump is seen in the clip repeating his “you’re fired” catchphrase before launching a missile.

Trump Jr. called the video, “one of the best I’ve seen.” The source of the doctored video wasn’t immediately clear.

President Donald Trump tweeted a video earlier this month of a doctored clip from a pro wrestling appearance that shows him pummeling a man whose face is covered by the CNN logo. The tweet became Trump’s most-shared tweet.

One of he best I've seen. 😂😂😂 #Repost @oldrowofficial ・・・ Hey @cnn we heard you like memes 😎👌🏻🐜🌶🔥 s p i c y b o i A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on Jul 8, 2017 at 10:24am PDT