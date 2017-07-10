Teen wins lottery twice in one week

NBC News Published:

What are the odds of winning the lottery twice in one week? Well, ask 19-year-old Rosa Dominguez. She beat them.

Dominguez hit two California lottery jackpots, winning more than $655,000.

She first bought a $5 Power Five ticket near the coast recently, scoring over half a million dollars with the scratch off.

Then, a few days later, she figured why not try her luck again? This time turning $5 into a $100,000.

Her plans include a new car and shopping, according to the folks at the California lottery.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s