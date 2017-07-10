Teen wins lottery twice in one week

What are the odds of winning the lottery twice in one week? Well, ask 19-year-old Rosa Dominguez. She beat them.

Dominguez hit two California lottery jackpots, winning more than $655,000.

She first bought a $5 Power Five ticket near the coast recently, scoring over half a million dollars with the scratch off.

Then, a few days later, she figured why not try her luck again? This time turning $5 into a $100,000.

Her plans include a new car and shopping, according to the folks at the California lottery.