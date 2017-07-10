Teen killed in Harper County rollover

HARPER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A teenager died late Sunday night in Harper County according to the Harper County Sheriff

A 1995 Dodge pickup driven by 18-year-old Anthony man was attempting to turn through an intersection at Southeast 70 Road and Southeast 70 Avenue when the truck rolled.

A passenger, 16-year-old Tanner Asper of Anthony, was ejected. Asper was pronounced dead at the scene. The teens were not wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident.

