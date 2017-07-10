Super Kansas Cash climbs to record $3.265 million

By Published:
Kansas Lottery
Kansas Lottery (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Super Kansas Cash jackpot has reached yet another record after no ticket matched all numbers in the July 8 drawing. The jackpot is now estimated at $3.265 million for tonight’s drawing.

Three tickets in the July 8 drawing matched the first five numbers, but not the Super Cashball, and are each worth $2,000. One of the tickets was sold in northwest Kansas and two were sold in south central Kansas.

