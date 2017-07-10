Salina man sentenced to 20 years on federal drug, gun charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Salina man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in federal prison on drug and gun charges.

Jason Lars Sheets, 36, Salina, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of brandishing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking. In his plea, he admitted he was a member of a drug trafficking organization operating in the Salina area in 2016. He admitted that he and his co-defendants jointly possessed 18 firearms including pistols and rifles.

