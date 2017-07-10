Memphis to host 2019 American Tournament

By Published:
American Athletic Conference (KSN Photo)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (KSNW) – American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco announced that the FedExForum in Memphis will host the 2019 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship, March 14-17.

All 12 American Athletic Conference schools will participate in the 2019 championship. The format calls for four first-round games on the first day, followed by four quarterfinal matchups, two semifinal contests and the championship game.

ESPN will provide television and digital coverage of the tournament.

The Amway Center in Orlando, Florida will be the site of the 2018 American Men’s Basketball Championship, March 8-11. The Conference is expected to announce the sites of the 2020-22 championships in the upcoming weeks.

The American is comprised of the following institutions: UCF, Cincinnati, UConn, East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, Navy (in football only), USF, SMU, Temple, Tulane and Tulsa. Wichita State (basketball) joined the Conference on July 1, 2017.

