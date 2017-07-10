Intrust Bank Arena implements security enhancements

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Intrust Bank Arena is announcing new security enhancements which include stricter guidelines and restrictions on the current bag policy.

The new security measures will be in place beginning with the Neil Diamond concert this Friday, July 14.

The arena’s updated bag policy will only allow bags sized 14 inches long by 14 inches wide by 6 inches high or smaller inside the venue. Additionally, backpacks will no longer be permitted. Diaper bags and medical bags will be permitted, but will be subject to search and a full security screening prior to entering.

The arena started the process of wanding and bag searching,and also implemented a bag policy in August of 2013, and further enhanced security measures with the implementation of walk-through metal detectors in February of 2016.

Intrust Bank Arena’s security measures are in line with industry standards and security enhancements will continue to be made as needed.

“Safety continues to be and will always be a top priority at Intrust Bank Arena for both our guests and our employees,” said SMG General Manager, A.J. Boleski. “We will continue to look for ways to further enhance our security measures and are always in-tune with industry trends in an effort to provide both a safe and enjoyable guest experience.”

Additionally, Intrust Bank Arena actively promotes and utilizes the ‘If You See Something, Say Something’ campaign to its guests and employees.

For a full list of prohibited items, please visit www.intrustbankarena.com

