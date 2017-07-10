DC Law pulls out of league

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The owners of the Dodge City Law, an indoor football team, have pulled out of their league.

The commissioner of the Champions Indoor Football league says the owners emailed him this afternoon saying they would be pulling their team out of the league.

The league had planned a call for today to try to resolve issues regarding reimbursement for tickets for a forfeited playoff game, but instead the league was told the team was leaving.

KSN had reached out to the manager of the arena in Dodge City earlier in the day and were told the team was in good financial standing with them.

“I can tell you they’re in good standing with us financially,” said Chris Ragland with United Wireless Arena. They’ve had three seasons with us in the building. I hope they move forward. I know they’re going to take a good hard look at things, just like anybody would.”

We have reached out to the team’s owners to find out if they plan to keep the team playing at all, but we’re told they’re on vacation and unable to comment.