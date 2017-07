NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NBC) – A Tennessee cyclist is hit by a car, and the whole incident is captured on video.

Tyler Noe and fellow triathlete Greg Goodman were riding on the Natchez Trace Parkway in Nashville on Saturday.

Goodman was wearing a GoPro on his helmet when he captured Noe get hit by a passing vehicle.

Noe amazingly did not suffer serious injuries.

Police tracked down the driver and arrested him on several criminal charges.