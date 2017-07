WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews in south Wichita are on the scene of a near-drowning. It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of West MacArthur Road.

Crews said one person was pulled from the water. The person is being transported to the hospital in critical condition. KSN News has a crew heading to the scene. Look for the latest updates on KSN News and KSN.com.