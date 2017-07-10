Amazon ‘Prime Day’ deals start tonight

By Published:
FILE - In this June 30, 2011, file photo, a United Parcel Service driver delivers packages from Amazon.com in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

Amazon’s discount holiday “prime day” kicks off tonight.

Amazon’s third annual prime day is Tuesday, July 11th. It will be a day with special online shopping deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

There are 30 hours of deals starting at 9 p.m. tonight and new deals as often as every five minutes.

There will also be Alexa-exclusive deals for prime members with an Amazon echo device or Fire TV or tablet.

If you want to upgrade your TV, the company plans to offer special deals on sets this year, including 4-K models.

An Amazon Prime membership is 99 dollars per year or $10.99 per month.  Click here for more details.

