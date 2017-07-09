Wichita man brings home gospel music award

P.C. Patton (third from left) took home the Independent CD of the Year award from Florida's 9th Annual Rhythm of Gospel awards ceremony. Photo courtesy P.C. Patton

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita artist and musical member of Church on the Street has now brought a national award back to Wichita this week from Florida’s 9th Annual Rhythm of Gospel awards ceremony.

P.C. Patton was nominated for three different independent artist awards. He took home the plaque for Independent CD of the Year. There were nine other artists in the category and Patton said he was shocked when they called his name.

He also said he hopes that this humbling experience can pave a way for Christian hip hop culture.

“I know Christian hip hop is shunned upon with some people but at the same time a lot of doors are opening so I just pray that it opens up more doors for positive music to be heard on the radio a whole lot of different outlets,” said Patton.

P.C. Patton and his wife currently play music outdoors every Sunday for Church on the Street. Church on the Street is a local group that ministers to Wichita’s homeless community.

