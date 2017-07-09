Two cars stolen, two killed, two injured in KCK crash

Gary Brauer Published: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSHB)- Two people were killed, two others injured in a crash, and two vehicles were stolen shortly after midnight in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police were called at 12:53 a.m. to the 6300 block of Rowland Avenue, where officers located a green Toyota truck that had collided with a tree.

Officers say the Toyota was stolen and headed southbound on North 63rd street when it hit the tree.

Two people were dead when officers arrived. Two others suffered critical injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

One other occupant stole a good Samaritan’s vehicle who had stopped to help in the crash.

Police have not released the make or model of the second stolen vehicle.

The search for the suspect continues.

