Rings for Brian Arterburn are back in stock

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The support continues from a local jewelry store as Wichita police officer Brian Arterburn continues to recover after being run over in the line of duty.

In May, Jewelry Savers in Wichita created a tungsten ring with a thin blue line. The ring represents support for officers. This support comes at no cost for members of law enforcement.

It’s an ongoing effort to show support for officer Arterburn and his family, and all law officers. It’s been so popular, with hundreds being given away, that the rings ran out of stock.

Now, those rings are back and if you are an officer you can stop by and get your ring at Jewelry Savers of Wichita.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.