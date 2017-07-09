Rings for Brian Arterburn are back in stock

By Published:
The tungsten rings featuring a thin blue line offer support for law enforcement officers, and they are now back in stock. Photo courtesy KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The support continues from a local jewelry store as Wichita police officer Brian Arterburn continues to recover after being run over in the line of duty.

In May, Jewelry Savers in Wichita created a tungsten ring with a thin blue line. The ring represents support for officers. This support comes at no cost for members of law enforcement.

It’s an ongoing effort to show support for officer Arterburn and his family, and all law officers. It’s been so popular, with hundreds being given away, that the rings ran out of stock.

Now, those rings are back and if you are an officer you can stop by and get your ring at Jewelry Savers of Wichita.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s