One seriously injured, one arrested in hit-and-run crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A hit-and-run crash has left one person with serious injuries and another person in police custody.

Wichita police said the incident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in the area of the 800 block of West MacArthur.

Police said the hit-and-run involved a scooter and a Kia. The driver of the vehicle left the scene of the accident.

The person on the scooter was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers said they were able to locate the Kia and arrested the driver on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, as well as reckless driving.

