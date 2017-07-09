One critically injured after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – According to authorities one person is in critical condition after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in central Kansas.

The accident happened around 6:40 p.m. at 8th and Main in Hutchinson.

The pedestrian was airlifted to the hospital. Names of the people involved have not yet been released.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.