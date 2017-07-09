Man critically injured in south Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A shooting Sunday night left one man in critical condition. It happened in the 800 block of South Topeka around 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was shot multiple times. Investigators determined the shooting took place inside the apartment. The victim underwent surgery at a local hospital.

Right now, police are still searching for the suspect.

“We do know that earlier in the evening, there were multiple people on the front porch, not everyone was here when we arrived, so if there’s anyone out there that has information we would gladly accept it. You can call 911 or Crime Stoppers, and we will send an officer out to contact you,” Sgt. Dan Harty said.

They’ve determined this was not an accidental shooting. Police do not have reason to believe the incident was gang-related, or that the public is in any danger.

