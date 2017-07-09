Hutchinson teen who killed mother and sister gets sentencing date

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson teen who was found guilty in a 2013 deadly house fire now has a sentencing date, and it’s later this month.

A jury found Samuel Vonachen guilty in August 2016 of setting a fire that killed his mother and sister. The sentencing was delayed because District Judge Trish Rose ordered a mental evaluation for Vonachen.

The jury convicted Vonachen of two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated arson.

Vonachen will now be sentenced for those convictions on July 28.

