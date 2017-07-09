Dodgers beat Royals 5-4 for 60th win before All-Star break

Kansas City Royals

LOS ANGELES (AP) – All-Star rookie Cody Bellinger drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the winning run in the 10th inning and the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory.

The Dodgers (60-29) reached the 60-win mark before the All-Star break for the first time since 1974. They are just the third team in franchise history to do so since 1933, joining the 1973 and ’74 squads that had 63 wins each.

Royals reliever Scott Alexander loaded the bases on consecutive walks to Chase Utley, Corey Seager and Justin Turner leading off the inning. He was replaced by Kelvin Herrera.

With the infield drawn in, fans chanted “Cody! Cody!” as Bellinger worked a full count before walking to force in Utley.

