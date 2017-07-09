Daddy Yankee is #1 on Spotify; 1st Latin artist to do so

NEW YORK (AP) – Singer Daddy Yankee ousted Ed Sheeran from the No. 1 spot on Spotify to become the first Latino artist to lead the music platform.

Spotify told The Associated Press on Sunday that the Puerto Rican superstar of reggaeton surpassed more than 44 million monthly listeners to reach the first global spot.

Daddy Yankee’s hits include “Gasolina,” ”Shaky Shaky” and “Despacito,” a song co-written with Luis Fonsi.

The Latin Grammy Award winner is still one of the most influential and recognizable names in reggaeton more than a decade after his best-selling album, “Barrio Fino,” made him a global star.

Daddy Yankee, whose real name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, said being named No. 1 marks a precedent for his career and also for the music industry.