1 dead, 3 injured in two-motorcycle crash

By Published: Updated:
(Media General photo)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A crash involving two motorcycles in northeast Kansas has left one woman dead and three others injured.

According to the crash report, it happened just after 3 p.m. on Kansas Highway 92, two miles east of Ozawkie. Ozawkie is about 20 miles north and east of Topeka.

Troopers say Timmy Elling, 59, and Debra Elling, 57, were riding a motorcycle west on the highway when they rear-ended another motorcycle.

The crash caused the other motorcycle to slide into eastbound lanes, and sent the Elling’s into a ditch.

The Elling’s were sent to the hospital, where Debra Elling died from her injuries.

The occupants of the other motorcycle were also sent to the hospital with injuries.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s