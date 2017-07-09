1 dead, 3 injured in two-motorcycle crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A crash involving two motorcycles in northeast Kansas has left one woman dead and three others injured.

According to the crash report, it happened just after 3 p.m. on Kansas Highway 92, two miles east of Ozawkie. Ozawkie is about 20 miles north and east of Topeka.

Troopers say Timmy Elling, 59, and Debra Elling, 57, were riding a motorcycle west on the highway when they rear-ended another motorcycle.

The crash caused the other motorcycle to slide into eastbound lanes, and sent the Elling’s into a ditch.

The Elling’s were sent to the hospital, where Debra Elling died from her injuries.

The occupants of the other motorcycle were also sent to the hospital with injuries.

