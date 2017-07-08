Utley notches 1,000th RBI in Dodgers’ 4-1 win over Royals

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Yasiel Puig homered, Chase Utley notched his 1,000th career RBI, and the NL West-leading Dodgers beat the Royals 4-1 on Friday night in the opener of Kansas City’s first interleague visit to Los Angeles since 2003.

The Dodgers won their fourth in a row behind Kenta Maeda (7-4). The Japanese right-hander gave up one run and four hits in five innings, struck out five and walked two while bouncing back from a poor outing. He had allowed five runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings of a 5-3 loss at San Diego last weekend.

Los Angeles has won 12 of Maeda’s 16 starts.

Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth to earn his 21st save in as many chances.

The Dodgers improved to a major league-best 37-11 at home.

Puig hit his 16th homer off Jason Hammel (4-8) in the sixth to make it 3-1.