Therapeutic riding center holds annual rodeo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Freedom Hooves Therapeutic Riding Center held their annual rodeo Saturday.

Organizers of the event said the warm weather today allowed more people to see what the organization does. The focus is helping people with physical, mental or emotional disabilities.

“It’s amazing what a horse can do, if they have issues with walking, a horse moves very similar to a human so they can actually gain the muscle memory to walk,” said Paige Farrar of Freedom Hooves Therapeutic Riding Center. “If they have emotional issues, a horse can help them figure out how to trust something, and they can make friends and it’s just amazing.”

KSN’s Laura Bannon is also a volunteer and is very involved with the center. She was at the event Saturday.

“Everyone did great today,” said Bannon. “It was really exciting to see all the riders show off all of their hard work they’ve put in over the last couple of months.”

