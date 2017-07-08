Suspect assaults, robs victim in alley

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are searching for a suspect after a man was assaulted and robbed early Saturday.

Police tell us it happened around 5 a.m. in the 2000 block of South Kansas.

When they arrived, a 23-year-old man told police he was walking in alleyway when an unknown suspect approached him for money.

He says it was then the suspect hit him several times, took his cellphone, and ran away.

Officers say the victim did not suffer any injuries.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call WPD detectives at 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.