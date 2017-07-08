Pedestrian killed after being struck by a truck in Russell Co.

By Published:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person has died after a vehicle struck a pedestrian along I-70 Friday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Jeffery Harris of Russell was working along the side of the roadway when he was hit by a truck that was traveling eastbound. Harris died from his injuries.

The accident happened just before midnight.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the accident.

