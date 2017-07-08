One man killed in northeastern Kansas car crash

WYANDOTTE, Kan. (KSNW) – One man has died after a car crash Friday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, James Roden, 58, of Edwardsville, Kansas was traveling eastbound on K-32 when his vehicle crossed the median and collided with a vehicle traveling westbound on K-32.

It is not known why Roden’s car crossed the median.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Overland Park Regional to be treated for his injuries.

