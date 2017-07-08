Four teens try to break into home, arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Four teenagers are now in police custody after officers say they tried to break into a man’s home.

According to police, it happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday, in the 3500 block of West 13th Street North.

A 60-year-old man told police someone broke one of his windows to gain access to his home.

The man immediately called 911 and the suspect ran away when they say the victim.

After officers arrived, they say they were able to arrest a 13-year-old male, a 15-year-old male and female, and a 17-year-old male.

All four were booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility for suspicion of aggravated burglary.

Police say the victim was not harmed in the incident.