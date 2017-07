FC Wichita hosted Dallas City FC on the last game of the regular season. FC Wichita dominated, winning by a final of 3-0.

FC Wichita scored first on a beautiful cross from James Togbah to Diego Serfaty to put the home team up 1-0, and FC Wichita never looked back. They scored two goals in the second half to win, staying undefeated at home this season.