RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A rollover accident left one person dead and another person injured Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened at K-61 and Bone Springs Road in Reno County.

According to dispatchers K-61 is still closed where the accident happened.

The Reno County Sheriff has called the Kansas Highway Patrol to assist.

