Derby, Newman Basketball Programs host benefit camp for boy with brain tumor

By Published:

Brice Roberts, who played for Derby and Newman basketball, learned back in May that his son, Carter, was diagnosed with DIPG, a brain tumor. Saturday morning at Derby High School, former Derby and Newman players and coaches held a camp raising money for the Roberts’ family.

Carter is receiving treatments from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

Brice was extremely appreciative of all those who came out to support Carter and the family. To donate to the family, search “Carter Tough” on Facebook, where there is a page.

 

