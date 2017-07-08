Authorities discover shoplifter hiding in woman’s car

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Aimee Herrman was on her lunch break earlier this week and went to the Dillon’s grocery store at 21st and Maize Road for a quick salad.

She was shopping when she heard her name called over the store’s intercom, asking her to come to the storefront. The loss prevention team identified a shoplifter walking throughout the store that was now hiding in Herrman’s car, avoiding being caught.

“At that point, he was hiding in the backseat, probably to get away from him or hoping they didn’t watch him anymore,” Herrman said.

The loss prevention team was monitoring Charles Williams as he stole items from the store, including packages of meat, cases of beer and some flashlights. He exited the store and got into Herrman’s car through her back passenger-side door. They called Wichita Police Department who ran the vehicle’s tags and were able to identify Herrman as the owner of the vehicle.

“No my doors weren’t locked. I ran inside, I even left my windows down because it was hot,” Herrman said.

Herrman said she learned from the experience to be more cautious of her surroundings as well as to lock her doors.

Wichita Police arrested and booked Williams on felony theft and possession of a narcotic instrument. Williams also has a warrant out from Kansas Department of Corrections.

“I never once saw him so that is something that is super scary and if I am in Dillon’s again, because obviously, he’s in the area and he knows what I look like and I don’t know what he looks like, or who he is, or anything,” Herrman said.

