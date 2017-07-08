PHOTO GALLERY: Annual car show and street party comes to Old Town

Photo courtesy Jay and Bonnie Harrell

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Cars of many shapes, styles and sizes are filling the streets of Old Town Saturday.

The event is the 23rd annual Automobilia Moonlight Car Show and Street Party. The show started at 6:00 p.m. and will last until midnight.

This annual event is free to the public and features three food courts, three merchandise vendor courts, a swap meet, a model car contest and live music with seven bands that will be playing at the same time.

Photos courtesy Jay and Bonnie Harrell

Cool cars come to Old Town

