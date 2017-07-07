Wichita police searching for suspect involved in a number of crimes

Timothy W. Kelly (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are searching for Timothy W. Kelly. He is wanted in a string of burglaries, robberies, and thefts. The crimes occurred between Sept. 3, 2016 to June 26, 2017.

Tips from 10 separate cases led to a warrant being issued for Kelly. He is wanted on the following counts: two for aggravated robbery, eight for burglary, seven for theft, and one for felony interference with law enforcement.

If you know where he is, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

