U.S. President murals in FHSU’s Wiest Hall to be preserved digitally

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Wiest Hall at FHSU is coming down, and a new 406 bed residential facility will be opening this fall.

However, a piece of Wiest history will be preserved through digital photography. Murals of 10 U.S. presidents line the hallways of the sixth-floor north wing. which were painted by Tom Moorhous.

Because the murals were painted directly onto the cinder block walls, they are virtually impossible to save intact.

But the memories will be preserved. Digital images of the murals are available by contacting the office of University Relations and Marketing at 785-628-4206.

 

