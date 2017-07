WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – ACM Male Vocalist of the Year, Thomas Rhett, is bringing his very first arena headlining tour, the Home Team Tour, to INTRUST Bank Arena this October.

The concert will be Friday, October 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. through Select-A-Seat. Ticket prices range from $27 to $71.50.