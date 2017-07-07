Super Kansas Cash sets new record with $3.23 million jackpot

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Super Kansas Cash jackpot has now reached an all-time estimated high of $3,230,000.

Any player who matches all numbers in Saturday’s Super Kansas Cash drawing will win or share this multi-million-dollar jackpot and be paid in a cash lump sum. If there is one jackpot winner, he or she would receive a payment of approximately $2,261,000, after taxes.

The Super Kansas Cash jackpot has been rolling since September 21, 2016, when a Prairie Village resident captured a $3.16 million jackpot, the previous record. The third largest Super Kansas Cash jackpot was $3.14 million won by a Topeka woman in the December 4, 2006 drawing.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s