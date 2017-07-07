Super Kansas Cash sets new record with $3.23 million jackpot

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Super Kansas Cash jackpot has now reached an all-time estimated high of $3,230,000.

Any player who matches all numbers in Saturday’s Super Kansas Cash drawing will win or share this multi-million-dollar jackpot and be paid in a cash lump sum. If there is one jackpot winner, he or she would receive a payment of approximately $2,261,000, after taxes.

The Super Kansas Cash jackpot has been rolling since September 21, 2016, when a Prairie Village resident captured a $3.16 million jackpot, the previous record. The third largest Super Kansas Cash jackpot was $3.14 million won by a Topeka woman in the December 4, 2006 drawing.

