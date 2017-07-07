Report says Wolf Creek nuclear plant targeted by hackers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The New York Times reports that the Wolf Creek nuclear power plant near Burlington was among hundreds of oil, gas, and energy investment companies targeted by Russian hackers in what appears to be industrial espionage. There are no lasting effects at the plant.

Senator Jerry Moran responded to the reports today.

Reports of cyberattacks on the Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corporation in Burlington, Kan. and other nuclear power plants across the country are deeply concerning and a serious threat to national security. Our nation’s energy companies fuel the American economy and must be protected from bad actors trying to disrupt our energy sector networks. I am working with the appropriate authorities to learn more about the cyberattacks at Wolf Creek and ways in which our federal government can work more closely with the private sector to protect our critical infrastructure systems from cyberattacks.”

