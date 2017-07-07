Report says Wolf Creek nuclear plant targeted by hackers

By Published: Updated:
Wolf Creek Nuclear Power Plant (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The New York Times reports that the Wolf Creek nuclear power plant near Burlington was among hundreds of oil, gas, and energy investment companies targeted by Russian hackers in what appears to be industrial espionage. There are no lasting effects at the plant.

Senator Jerry Moran responded to the reports today.

Reports of cyberattacks on the Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corporation in Burlington, Kan. and other nuclear power plants across the country are deeply concerning and a serious threat to national security. Our nation’s energy companies fuel the American economy and must be protected from bad actors trying to disrupt our energy sector networks. I am working with the appropriate authorities to learn more about the cyberattacks at Wolf Creek and ways in which our federal government can work more closely with the private sector to protect our critical infrastructure systems from cyberattacks.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s