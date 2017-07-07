Razor blades found hidden on carts at Walmart store

By Published: Updated:
Walmart (KSN File Photo)

FESTUS, Mo. (AP) – Police in the St. Louis-area city of Festus say that for the second time within days a razor blade has been found hidden in the handlebar of a shopping cart at a Walmart store.

This week’s discovery of the blade stuck on the bottom side of a cart handle follows a similar case on Sunday, when a woman was nicked when her hand hit the blade.

Police say they don’t suspect the razor blades were intentionally placed on the carts to harm anyone but rather may have been the work of a shoplifter using the blade to cut off tags or open packages. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video.

The store says it will continue to check the carts for such hidden items.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s