Pratt man pleads guilty to attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – The man arrested in a multi-state March crime spree appeared in court today.

Alex Deaton is suspected of shooting a Pratt convenience store clerk on March 1. He was arrested a few hours later, after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash in Ellsworth County.

In court Friday, Deaton pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. Two charges against him were dismissed. Those charges were for theft of property and fleeing and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.

Deaton is being sent to Larned State Hospital for a mental evaluation. A status conference has been scheduled for August 28 and his sentencing is scheduled for October 16.

