Police write 23 speeding citations in West Kellogg construction zone

West Kellogg construction zone (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police clocked one driver traveling 74 mph through the West Kellogg construction zone Thursday. Speed in the construction zone is reduced to 50 mph.

Police say that is one reason a traffic crackdown was held from 1 p.m. until about 2:30 p.m.

“We look at high accident locations and direct enforcement to locations to reduce accident, injuries, and fatalities as well,” said Officer Charley Davidson.

Davidson said 23 speeding citations were written. The other citations included the following: no proof of insurance, expired tag, and suspended license.

Police said the enforcements serve as a reminder.

“Obey the speed limit and make sure you watch the speed limit in construction zones,” said Davidson. “Not only because it is the law and for safety of other motorists, but also, you have construction workers and individuals out on foot. Be cautious of that as well, so that everyone can get to their destinations safely through the city.”

