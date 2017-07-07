Plainville man killed in northwest Kansas crash

OAKLEY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 72-year-old Plainville man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday. It happened in Logan County.

Thomas L. Norris was traveling east on Highway 40 when he lost control of his Harley-Davidson.

Norris entered the ditch, struck a concrete culvert, and landed in the bottom.

He was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

