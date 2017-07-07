Moran pushes for bipartisan health care bill

SUBLETTE, Kan. (KSNW) — Senator Jerry Moran spoke out against the current health care bill for both its content and how it was put together in the first place.

Constituents at a town hall took issue with the very concept of repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare.” Those in attendance said good provisions, such as coverage for pre-existing conditions, should be kept in place.

Moran said the full repeal effort is a result of the unusually secretive way it was drafted by a small group of republicans. He said going forward, open hearings are crucial.

“We ought to have experts and citizens,” he said, “patients, and physicians come testify about what works and doesn’t work, and then allow every senator on both sides of the aisle to offer amendments.”

Moran said a bipartisan bill would be ideal.

For Moran, a good health care plan would help those hurt by Obamacare while keeping in place coverage for people who have been helped by Obamacare.