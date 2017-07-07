Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter makes hard landing

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say two Kansas Highway Patrol troopers escaped serious injury when the patrol helicopter they were occupying made a hard landing at an airport in Topeka, Kansas.

The patrol says the accident happened early Friday when the Bell 407 helicopter’s tail rotor hit a hangar at Philip Billard Municipal Airport.

The pilot, 54-year old patrol Capt. Gregory Kyser, was taken to a hospital for observation and possible treatment. A passenger, 36-year old state trooper Ryan Nolte, was treated at a hospital for slight injuries.

