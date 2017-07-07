GOP leader says he’ll rework health bill, but offers Plan B

GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he plans to produce a fresh bill in about a week scuttling and replacing much of President Barack Obama’s health care law.

But he’s also acknowledging a Plan B, too.

The Kentucky Republican said Thursday that if Republicans can’t agree to a replacement bill, “then some kind of action with regard to the private health insurance market must occur.”

It’s one of McConnell’s most explicit concessions that a top priority for President Donald Trump and the entire GOP, erasing much of Obama’s landmark 2010 statute, might fall short.

He provided no details during remarks at a Rotary Club lunch in a deep-red rural area of southern Kentucky. But other Republicans have said they want to continue some federal payments to insurers.