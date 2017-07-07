First baby pygmy hippo in Kansas born at Tanganyika Wildlife Park

Pygmy hippo (Courtesy: Tanganyika Wildlife Park)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tanganyika Wildlife Park welcomes the first pygmy hippo born in Kansas to its parents, mom, Posie, and dad, Pluto.

The new baby is believed to be a girl, but it won’t be known for sure until he/she is a little older and then can also be named. The baby weighs approximately 13 pounds and is currently the size of a shoebox.

Tanganyika Wildlife Park’s are the first and only pygmy hippos in Kansas, and the first to give birth in Kansas.

“For Tanganyika as a breeding facility, this is a huge milestone,” the Park’s Assistant Director Matt Fouts said. “This marks Tanganyika’s 40th successful breeding program for rare and endangered species.”

