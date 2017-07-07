First baby pygmy hippo in Kansas born at Tanganyika Wildlife Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tanganyika Wildlife Park welcomes the first pygmy hippo born in Kansas to its parents, mom, Posie, and dad, Pluto.

The new baby is believed to be a girl, but it won’t be known for sure until he/she is a little older and then can also be named. The baby weighs approximately 13 pounds and is currently the size of a shoebox.

Tanganyika Wildlife Park’s are the first and only pygmy hippos in Kansas, and the first to give birth in Kansas.

“For Tanganyika as a breeding facility, this is a huge milestone,” the Park’s Assistant Director Matt Fouts said. “This marks Tanganyika’s 40th successful breeding program for rare and endangered species.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.