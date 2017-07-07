FC Wichita prepares for regular season conference finale

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – FC Wichita has already clinched the Heartland Conference regular season title. But now they can guarantee plenty of momentum heading into the postseason by taking care of business against Dallas City FC tomorrow.

The team will be going for their sixth straight win against a squad that FC Wichita already beat 2-0 earlier this season. Expect it to be a wild atmosphere tomorrow at Stryker Stadium. There will be a high school all-star game taking place at 4 p.m. before FC Wichita and Dallas City FC play at around 7:30 p.m.