Farmers Bank and Trust celebrates 110 years

Farmers Bank and Trust in Great Bend, Kansas is one of eight branches of the bank. Photo courtesy Farmers Bank and Trust
Bank president and CEO W.R. Robbins spoke to employees at the celebration.

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Farmers Bank and Trust is celebrating 110 years of service.

The bank recently held a barbecue at their Great Bend branch to celebrate with employees and community members.

Farmers Bank and Trust originally started in Albert, Kansas by a group of farmers in 1907. The bank is headquartered in Great Bend and has branches in Albert, LaCrosse, Larned, Bazine, Kinsley, Overland Park and Olathe.

Bank president and CEO W.R. Robbins spoke to people in attendance during the celebration.

“Farmers Bank and Trust has been committed to customer success for 110 years and values the partnerships and growth in the communities we serve,” said Robbins.

Farmers Bank and Trust provides deposits and lending services to a broad range of consumer, retail, manufacturing, agricultural, energy, real estate and commercial customers.

Farmers Bank and Trust held a barbecue to celebrate the milestone. Photo courtesy Farmers Bank and Trust

 

