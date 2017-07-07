Doctors warn of tick that can cause meat allergy

The lone star tick has a white spot on its back and can cause people to become allergic to red meat. Photo courtesy KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Doctors are warning people to be on the lookout for the lone star tick.

The bug has a white spot on its back and if you are bitten you can become allergic to red meat.

Doctors at KU Health System say the infection is caused by being bit more than once, so the faster you can remove the lone star tick, the better your chance of not getting the allergy.

“The longer that tick is on your body there is a greater chance that it has the opportunity to transfer some virus or bacteria from its saliva into your body,” said Rick Miller with the Johnson County Extension Agent/Agriculture.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the lone star tick can be found across the eastern United States including half of Kansas.

Doctors say it is extremely rare to contract Alpha-gal. However, they are reminding people to use bug spray, wear long sleeves and check for ticks after coming inside.

