Crews take part in active shooter training in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Law enforcement gathered at Garden City High School on Friday to train on how to respond to a deadly scenario.

The training was put on by the Finney County Emergency Management Department.

The training included police, fire, Kansas Highway Patrol and other agencies.

Officials say the crews focused on how to deal with an active shooter in a high school. It is training they undergo several times a year.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.