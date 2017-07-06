WSU Men’s Tennis Head Coach Danny Bryan plays in Wichita Open

By Published:

Danny Bryan is heading into his second season as the head coach for the Wichita State men’s tennis team. But in the Wichita Tennis Open, Bryan turned from a coach into a player.

The former All-American at LSU teamed up with Ezekiel Clark in doubles, and the duo made a run to the Wichita Tennis open doubles semifinals. Bryan and Clark came up just short in their semifinal match to Nathan Ponwith and John Harrison Richmond. But still, congratulations to Danny and all the other participating Shockers on a great tournament! The Wichita Tennis Open continues through Sunday at the Sheldon Coleman Tennis Complex at Wichita State University.

